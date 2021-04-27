New HBO series on con artists features Opelika convicted felon

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new documentary series created by HBO about con artists features the city of Opelika and convicted felon Kyle Sandler.
According to Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Sandler opened up a businesses incubator in downtown Opelika called The Roundhouse several years ago.
Authorities say Sandler went on to swindle over $1.9 million out of more than 50 investors.
HBO’s document called ‘Generation Hustle’ features Sandler in the 9th episode. Mayor Fuller, who was interviewed for the show, says he and Opelika have moved past The Roundhouse and Sandler’s scam.
“We haven’t looked back,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “We haven’t missed a beat. Our community is too strong and too resilient. Our people are too good. sorry that happened but mark it off as experience and let’s go to the next project.”
Sandler previously pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court, facing a sentence of over five years in a federal prison. In 2019 in Lee County, he pleaded guilty to a first-degree theft charge for a $2,500 bad check he wrote.
