Some Columbus doctor’s offices still have no access to COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says all the Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s mass vaccination sites across the state are going to be closed next month due to a lack of demand of people wanting a dose and a surplus of vaccine supply, but some physician’s offices are reporting having no access to the COVID-19 vaccine for their patients.
Doctor Terri Jordan, CEO of ACE Healthcare in Columbus, ordered an ultra-cold storage freezer to hold Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine months ago. She also went through the necessary steps to receive vaccine supply through the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“Myself along with several other private and corporatoion entities have requested that,” said Dr. Jordan.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, the state receives roughly 500,000 of the COVID-19 vaccines weekly, both first and second doses, which is given to the department to distribute accordingly.
“We could have done a better job as a state rolling this out to allow more entities access to it,” said Dr. Jordan.
Dr. Jordan says with many people having hesitancy towards the vaccine, she believes by allowing more physicians to have access to it… it could increase trust and possibly help avoid negative outcomes.
“In the last four weeks, we have had four people come in here who have tested positive for COVID after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” said Dr. Jordan.
With Georgia ranking 49th out of 50 states in vaccines being shipped to the state by the federal government per 100,000 residents, Jordan says it’s hard staying optimistic knowing she can’t offer a critical service to patients in need… but will continue to hope for some relief in the future.
WTVM News Leader 9 did reach out to the Columbus Health Department and the Georgia Department of Public Health. Both were not available for an on-camera interview but they say that they are now looking into why some physician office’s still don’t have an allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine.
