Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese immigrant in NYC
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s head. Police have not specified a motive. The department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the attack. (Source: @NYPDHateCrimes/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press | April 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 12:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested in a brutal assault on a Chinese immigrant who was kicked repeatedly in the head in East Harlem.

Police said Jarrod Powell has been charged with two counts of felony assault in Friday’s attack on 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma.

It’s not clear if the 49-year-old Powell has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Ma was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital. Officials say he remains in a coma there Tuesday.

