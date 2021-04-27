Two suspects arrested after drug bust on US Hwy 29 in Cusseta

CUSSETA, Ala. (WTVM) - After a four month investigation by multiple agencies, two suspects were arrested in Chambers County April 21, after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 9600 block of US Highway 27 in Cusseta.
Dean Andrea Brock, 46 of Cusseta, is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime in Chambers Co., trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm in Lee Co.
Bernard Glaze, 35 of Valley, is charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime in Chambers Co., possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a violent felon in Chambers Co.
Agents seized four handguns, two assault rifles, surveillance equipment, money counting machine, approximately 22 pounds of marijuana, GHB, drug paraphernalia, two vehicles and approximately $29,170.91 in cash.
Both suspects were transported to the Chambers Co. Detention Facility. Brock was then transported to the Lee Co. Detention Facility when he made bond in Chambers County.
This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.