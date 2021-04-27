Warm and Dry Spring Weather - For Now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More beautiful spring sunshine greets us on Tuesday morning – not to mention some spectacular views of the Super Pink Moon overnight! For today, clouds will continue to pass through at times, but abundant sunshine will still stick around pushing highs into the mid 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to run above average in the 80s through Thursday before a series of cold fronts heads our way by the end of the week.
In the meantime, expect a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days with humidity gradually increasing ahead of rain chances returning ahead of each passing cold front. The best rain coverage looks reserved for Friday, when we mainly just expect some scattered showers at times and no severe weather concerns. The weekend has fortunately been trending drier, nevertheless we have a 20% coverage of showers possible on Saturday and Sunday, but not everyone is guaranteed to see much in the way of rain. With the incoming fronts, temperatures will drop into the 70s during the afternoons before we see 80s return next week. The forecast beyond the weekend looks uncertain (whether the weather pattern could end up being drier or wetter) but stay tuned for updates as we tweak our forecast in the days ahead.
