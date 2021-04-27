Warm and Dry Spring Weather - For Now

In the meantime, expect a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days with humidity gradually increasing ahead of rain chances returning ahead of each passing cold front. The best rain coverage looks reserved for Friday, when we mainly just expect some scattered showers at times and no severe weather concerns. The weekend has fortunately been trending drier, nevertheless we have a 20% coverage of showers possible on Saturday and Sunday, but not everyone is guaranteed to see much in the way of rain. With the incoming fronts, temperatures will drop into the 70s during the afternoons before we see 80s return next week. The forecast beyond the weekend looks uncertain (whether the weather pattern could end up being drier or wetter) but stay tuned for updates as we tweak our forecast in the days ahead.