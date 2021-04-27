Warm Through Thursday; Unsettled Friday and the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We expect fantastic weather to stick around through Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs back in the mid 80s in most spots. The warmer locations may see the upper 80s, and our forecast will remain dry. For Friday and the weekend, we return to a bit more of an unsettled weather pattern - rain coverage will likely be highest on Friday, and we can’t rule out some showers on Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we don’t have a good handle on how the weekend will eventually play out, so we encourage you to stay tuned for details as we fine-tune things. Next week, we turn warm again with 80s back all week long. We can’t rule out a few showers here and there, but the overall rain coverage next week is expected to stay low.