Four area teams advance in GHSA state baseball tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Area teams fared well on Wednesday in the opening round of the GHSA state baseball tournament.
The Harris County Tigers swept Mundy’s Mill 15-0 and 13-1 to advance to the second round in Class 5A.
Northside also advance with a sweep on the road, beating Forest Park 10-1 and 3-2.
In Class 4A, LaGrange swept Jenkins 5-0 and 9-0, while Columbus had a successful trip to Savannah, beating Islands 15-0 and 4-3.
Shaw was the only local team to run into trouble. The Raiders were swept by Benedictine 11-2 and 10-0, ending their season.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.