Hints of Summer in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More beautiful late spring – early summer-like weather around for Wednesday and Thursday with some clouds at times, but still plenty of warm sunshine to push temperatures into the mid 80s if not upper 80s for some. Dry weather will stick around through tomorrow too, but a series of cold fronts headed toward the Valley by the weekend will bring us another chance of showers on Friday morning. Right now, rain coverage doesn’t look very impressive (30-50%) for the end of the work week, and we may just end up seeing some isolated showers at best over the weekend.