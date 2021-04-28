Hints of Summer in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More beautiful late spring – early summer-like weather around for Wednesday and Thursday with some clouds at times, but still plenty of warm sunshine to push temperatures into the mid 80s if not upper 80s for some. Dry weather will stick around through tomorrow too, but a series of cold fronts headed toward the Valley by the weekend will bring us another chance of showers on Friday morning. Right now, rain coverage doesn’t look very impressive (30-50%) for the end of the work week, and we may just end up seeing some isolated showers at best over the weekend.
With the incoming fronts, temperatures will briefly drop back down into more seasonable territory (at or below 80), but next week features another warm-up with temperatures consistently back in the 80s again. The weather pattern next week is still up in the air at the moment: whether we see a more unsettled pattern unfold or another stretch of dry weather remains to be seen as we fine-tune the forecast. We’ll keep you posted, but fortunately no signs of anything in the way of severe weather!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.