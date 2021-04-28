Jury unable to reach verdict in 2016 house party murder case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County jury could not reach a decision in the fate of a man facing a murder charge.
Drevon Johnson is facing a murder charge for the 2016 murder of 23-year-old Richard Collier at a house party.
According to Johnson’s attorney, the jury deliberated for almost 23 hours before being unable to reach a verdict with an 8 to 4 split.
According to District Attorney Mark Jones, Johnson will remain behind bars until he’s able to retry the case. Johnson is nearing the end of a separate sentence and was originally set to be released in May, but now will have to stay in jail.
This is Jones’ first murder case since being elected district attorney.
