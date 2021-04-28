LifeSouth Community Blood Centers supplies blood for local hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is now supplying all of the blood for Saint Francis Emory Hospital in Columbus and they need your help.
According to Melinda Hinds with LifeSouth, they’re hoping businesses, churches, and other organizations in the Fountain City will host blood drives with LifeSouth to stock the shelves at Saint Francis.
Hinds says because they are a community blood center, all their donations stay in the area to help local hospitals. That means they need people in Columbus to step up and donate.
“It’s a great way to help your community. donating blood has to come from the individual, it’s a volunteer act,” said Hinds. “It’s giving of yourself and your time. And that is the only way we can get the blood products that we need.”
According to Hinds, LifeSouth will have its first blood drive with the hospital May 11 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m in the auditorium in St. Francis.
