Local bars, restaurants to hold Pre-Cinco de Mayo celebration in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local bar in downtown Columbus is hosting a pre-Cinco de Mayo celebration with other establishments in the area.
The Hooch is hosting a taco and margarita crawl on Saturday, May 1. The event starts at 2 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.
Participating bars in the event include:
- The Hooch
- 18th Amendment
- Billiards on Broad
- The Cannon
- Up @ Smoke
- Back That Axe Up
The margarita and taco crawl will have food, drink specials, live DJs, free axe throwing and free pool.
Wristbands for the event are $20 and can be purchased here. The event is rain or shine!
