Local bars, restaurants to hold Pre-Cinco de Mayo celebration in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson | April 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 5:09 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local bar in downtown Columbus is hosting a pre-Cinco de Mayo celebration with other establishments in the area.

The Hooch is hosting a taco and margarita crawl on Saturday, May 1. The event starts at 2 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

Participating bars in the event include:

  • The Hooch
  • 18th Amendment
  • Billiards on Broad
  • The Cannon
  • Up @ Smoke
  • Back That Axe Up

The margarita and taco crawl will have food, drink specials, live DJs, free axe throwing and free pool.

Wristbands for the event are $20 and can be purchased here. The event is rain or shine!

