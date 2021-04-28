‘Moms Against Violence’ holds rally to honor those who have lost their lives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The group “Moms Against Violence” invited the community to honor those who have lost their lives to violence Tuesday night. The group is working together to end the violence.
The event was organized by family and friends of Dontrell Williams who was shot and killed while working at the Circle K on Forest Road in September of 2019.
Williams’ mother, Tanya Weaver, had a message for the community.
“I hope that some of the perpetrators in this city can see what it does when they take someone’s child away and I’m hoping that it will deter people to go in the right direction versus doing bad things,” said Weaver.
26-year-old Dontrell Williams was an Army veteran and a Columbus State University student.
A suspect has been arrested and charged with his murder.
