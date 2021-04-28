Police chase near Opelika ends on Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A police chase that began near Opelika ended in Columbus Monday morning, April 28.
According to police, the chase began at approximately 4 a.m. EST near Opelika. The suspect then traveled down Columbus Parkway before getting onto US Highway 80 in Phenix City. The pursuit then traveled across the 13th Street bridge into Columbus and continuing through midtown before ending on Boxwood Boulevard.
Multiple law agencies are on the scene, however the Columbus Police Department wasn’t involved with the chase. Emergency services were on the scene, but have since left.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as this is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.