Ramp meters, cameras on JR Allen Parkway now functional in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews have finished the installation of an Intelligent Traffic Signal (ITS) system on JR Allen Parkway. The cameras and meters were placed on a 10-mile stretch of the highway and are now operational.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the entire program will monitor traffic flow and if necessary, will adjust the rate at which vehicles are allowed to safely enter the highway. In most situations, the signals will be dormant if the flow of traffic is as usual. However, if the rate of vehicles entering JR Allen Parkway increases to a point where an adjustment is necessary, the lights will turn on and allow access to one at a time.
Drivers should be alert to the signals. If a heavy flow of traffic occurs, the Traffic Management Center (TMC) in Atlanta would notify the Muscogee County area and local officials to be aware and watch the signals.
Drivers should expect delays and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
