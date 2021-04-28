Randolph County Schools receives $4.2 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Randolph County School District superintendent, the school district is set to receive 4.2 million dollars in American Rescue Act Money.
Doctor Tangela Madge tells News Leader 9 the funds will be used to provide things like P.P.E, computers, funding after school programs, and offer other resources students desperately need following the impact to their learning following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think there’s one primary way that it’s really going to help our district,” said Madge. “Because of learning lose our students have been out of school. Some are still virtual. I feel that it’s going to really help us when it comes to the learning lose piece. It’s going to help us get our students back on track academically.”
According to Dr. Madge, with the district being a small rural district, the funds will really help her students receive some resources they really need.
