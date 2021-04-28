Schedule announced for 2021 SEC Media Days event

HOOVER, Ala. (WSFA) - The schedule for the 2021 SEC Media Days event has been released and teams, coaches and fans from around the Southeastern Conference will soon converge on the Hoover area for the four-day event.
The SEC says it will host media days on July 19-22, giving coaches and some of their key players a chance to talk with the media about the upcoming season while die-hard fans watch.
SEC Media Days did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but 2021 is moving forward.
2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 19
Florida - Dan Mullen
LSU - Ed Orgeron
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
TUESDAY, July 20
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 21
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
THURSDAY, July 22
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Auburn - Bryan Harsin
Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz
