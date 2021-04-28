State lawmakers provide legislative update at Columbus City Council meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several elected officials representing Columbus on the state level gave a legislative session update at Tues. night’s Columbus City Council meeting.
In a legislative session update at city council, Georgia House Representative Calvin Smyre says one of the most important items they’ve been working on involves personal care homes throughout the state. He says in particular, they’re focusing on notifying key players when these homes are coming to the community.
“More finely tuned and more finely written so that when a personal care home opens in in a respective community that county and the City of Columbus, the sheriff and the police department and the members of council also know that a residential treatment center or a personal care home has been established in that community,” Rep. Smyre explained.
He says this is an issue city council brought to members of the state delagation.
“It’s been a tough year and ya’ll really did an outstanding job under trying times and we just we thank you, we value your partnership, we appreciate the diligence with which you represent our interests and we really look forward to working together going forward,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.
On another note, Rep. Smyre says one of the major things going on in the Fountain City is establishing a medical campus for Mercer School of Medicine on First Ave. near TSYS.
“To me that is a major transformational matter here in the city of Columbus so, that’s something that we’re going to continue to support and continue to look at and try to provide the necessary funding so that that can come to fruition so that is a major, a major underatking in our city,” he said.
The grand opening is expected sometime in 2022.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.