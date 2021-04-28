Suspect and victims identified in Lake Eufaula triple murder

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Monday, April 26, will be a day, many people will not forget. A man considered to be a person of interest in the murder case of a mother and her two children found dead inside of a car submerged in Lake Euafaula, received medical care at a Dothan hospital after being flown there by helicopter for his injuries.
The Barber County coroner in Alabama and Randolph County coroner in Georgia worked together to identify Remona Hudson and her two children, who lived in a home on Hood Street in Cuthbert, Georgia.
According to Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have arrested and formally charged Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton in connection to the murders of Remona Hudson and her children. The victims were discovered at approximately 7:18 a.m. Monday, April 26.
”It shocked me, when I got the call, I came right over here,” said Alabama State Representative Berry Forte, from the crime scene on Monday.
According to Eugene Wilbert, he knew Remona and her sons for five years, and had interacted with the family. Details have not been released by authorities about the cause of death or a motive, but Wilburn believes it might have had something to do with Hudson’s boyfriend moving out.
“It just broke my heart when I heard that,” said Wilburn. “She didn’t bother nobody, but go to work and come back home. I hadn’t seen him up there in 2 weeks. I didn’t know what was going on, the reason she had put him out.”
According to the father of Hudson’s two boys, Antwon Brookins, he was shocked when he heard the news of his sons passing from one of his relatives on Facebook.
“I called the phone, and she was like, you haven’t heard. I was like no. She was like doesn’t Mona have a new car? I don’t know, I don’t talk to her like that,” said Brookins. “So she was like, they said that they found her in the river. I said where my boys at?”
According to Brookins, when he heard the news, he and his family immediately traveled to Eufaula from Albany, Georgia to try and identify the bodies, but were stopped by police when they arrived at the scene.
“They told me nothing. Go. Leave. You can’t be out here. I said I’m the father, I just came to identify my kids,” said Brookins. “They said, No, you can’t be out here. Go. I said huh. I can’t understand that.”
“We just praying that everybody keep us in yall’s prayers and keep her family in yall’s prayers also,” said aunt of the deceased, Quesha Brookins.
According to a press realease by ALEA, based upon the totality of the circumstances and the severity of the crime, Demetrius Devonte McGhee, has been charged with four counts of Capital Murder.
As the case continues to develop and more information becomes available, ALEA will share it accordingly. No additional information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
News Leader 9 also spoke with Theresa Hudson, Remona Hudson’s mom, and she said she’s just devastated, because not only did she lose her daughter and grandsons, but her father passed away on Monday as well.
