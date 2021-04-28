20th Ave. in Phenix City closed until May due to construction

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A road will be closed in Phenix City until May.
20th Avenue will be closed, due to utility construction with a private development, to traffic between 18th Street and 16th Court starting at 7 a.m. April 22 and ending May 6 at 5 p.m.
A detour is in place routing traffic around the construction.
Drivers should expect delays and travel times should be adjusted accordingly.
Anyone with questions should contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.
Below is an attached map of the detour:
