UPDATE: Suspects arrested, one shot after chase near Opelika ends in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A police chase that began near Opelika and ended on Boxwood Boulevard Tuesday morning resulted in one of two suspects being shot.
On April 28 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Lee County deputies responded to a call regarding suspicious activity in a residential area. The caller reported that the male suspects left in a stolen vehicle. Deputies located the suspects in the vehicle and attempted to stop them, but the driver fled from the deputies in the vehicle.
Deputies then chased the suspects from Lee County into Columbus. Columbus police and Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputies were alerted and attempted to assist. Although Columbus officers and Muscogee deputies never engaged in the pursuit, they responded to where the suspect vehicle stopped, in the yard of a private residence on Boxwood Boulevard at Stratford Drive.
An investigation revealed that 18-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier was shot by a Lee Co. deputy. Dozier was taken into custody by Lee County deputies at the scene. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was treated.
The juvenile passenger fled on foot and was captured by Muscogee County deputies and Columbus police officers. He was charged with obstruction of a police officer, misdemeanor. The juvenile had been reported missing in March 2021.
Dozier is being charged by Columbus police with theft by bringing stolen property into state. He also had three outstanding felony warrants with Columbus police for entering an auto and one for theft by taking, shoplifting.
Lee County sheriff’s deputies will be obtaining warrants for both suspects for crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction.
This incident is still under investigation.
