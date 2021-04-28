Warm Temperatures Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will continue with a warm forecast into Thursday with mid 80s back in most communities and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Going into Friday, an approaching front will bring some showers to the area in the morning hours, but the coverage won’t be particularly high - 20-40%. We will dry out late Friday afternoon, and at the moment I think the weekend will be mostly dry with the rain coverage at 10% or less for Saturday and Sunday. We will see more clouds than sun at times, but temperatures will likely still climb into the lower 80s. For next week, the upper-level flow switches to come out of the southwest, and several disturbances will ride that flow (like a boat going down a river) and bring rain chances to our area. It looks like our coverage of rain will increase on Monday to around 30%, with the highest coverage coming Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have to keep an eye on the risk for storms, including some strong ones. Highs will stay in the 80s next week with lows back in the 60s.