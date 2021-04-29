Columbus Airport announces addition of new flights by American Airlines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport announced Thursday morning the addition of two new flights by American Airlines.
The Columbus Airport will now have direct flights to Charlotte and Dallas.
In Februrary, it was announced that the revenue from the airport exponentially contributes to the city of Columbus. The airport now sits at over $94 million economic impact to the city of Columbus. Revenue will increase with the addition of American Airlines.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.