Democrats speak out about Georgia voting bill and economic impact

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local community members are speaking out against Georgia’s voting bill, SB202, and its impact on businesses. a bill they’re calling an anti-voting bill. Several democratic elected officials spoke at Chesters Barbeque on Veterans Parkway in Columbus Wed. afternoon.
They say businesses are now suffering, incuding black and brown owned businesses, because the voting bill forced them out of film productions and the MLB All-Star game. Columbus City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker says republicans still continued to push the bill through despite being warned about the economic fallout.
“Brian Kemp and republicans are responsible for any economic pain now facing our businesses after they prioritized suppressing voters of color over the economic well-being of all Georgians,” Tucker said.
“The economic impact in Georgia and Atlanta and the black, brown businesses is strictly based on the fact that Stacey Abrams and the democrats spent all their time telling lies about this bill instead of listening and looking to see what it says and trying to make it be a voter suppression bill when it is not,” said Alton Russell, Columbus-Muscogee County Republicans Chair.
Georgia Senator Ed Harbison says the republicans anti-voting agenda will continue to inflict personal pain on Georgians who are trying to run businesses.
“We have to come together as a people to make sure that we raise our voices, put our feets in the street and make sure that we voice the concern of voter suppression in the state of Georgia and around the country for that matter,” said Sen. Harbison.
“There’s no voter suppression in that bill, period. None, none, none. No matter how many times they tell you that it is. There’s not any mention of black, white, green or red in that bill,” Russell said.
Russell says the bill helps the state have strong elections and election confidence.
