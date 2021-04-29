Few Showers Tonight; Dry Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A front moving in tonight will provide some showers, mainly across our northern counties, but most folks won’t be getting wet with this storm system. We will mention a slight chance of a shower early on Friday, but most places will see a dry start to the day with highs back in the lower 80s for the afternoon. Going into the weekend, we expect things to stay dry on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s - with a cooler start early in the morning with those lows back in the 50s. We’ll mention a slight chance of showers on Sunday, but don’t expect to get wet with another warm day on tap with increasing clouds. Early next week, the forecast becomes unsettled with several disturbances brining rain to the area in the Monday through Wednesday time-frame. Some storms could be involved and we’ll have to watch to see if any are on the stronger side. Highs should remain in the 80s with warm and muggy air in place. We’ll dry things out by the end of next week and next weekend.