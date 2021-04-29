Hints of Summer Still in the Forecast

In comparison to a dry Saturday, Sunday may feature a few more showers around, and rain coverage looks a bit more promising next week as we switch to the possibility of a more unsettled weather pattern as some disturbances pass through the Eastern U.S. Right now, we have rain coverage around 30-50% Monday through Wednesday with an uptick in humidity and temperatures well into the 80s again. We’re also monitoring for the possibility of some strong to severe storms each day, so pay attention to any updates in the coming days. Pleasant, dry sunshine should return by the end of next week, but still plenty of uncertainty in the extended forecast.