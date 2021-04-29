Hints of Summer Still in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More clouds will pass through Alabama and Georgia today ahead of a cool front headed to the Southeast for the end of the work week. For today, highs will reach the mid 80s again with peeks of sunshine and a little humidity around keeping that summer-like feel in the air. Rain chances for Friday and Saturday have fortunately trended lower with just some isolated showers around tomorrow morning and everyone should stay rain-free for the start of the weekend! The incoming front will help to bring some cooler mornings over the weekend as we kick-off the month of May (temperatures in the 50s) with afternoon highs more seasonable in the low 80s.
In comparison to a dry Saturday, Sunday may feature a few more showers around, and rain coverage looks a bit more promising next week as we switch to the possibility of a more unsettled weather pattern as some disturbances pass through the Eastern U.S. Right now, we have rain coverage around 30-50% Monday through Wednesday with an uptick in humidity and temperatures well into the 80s again. We’re also monitoring for the possibility of some strong to severe storms each day, so pay attention to any updates in the coming days. Pleasant, dry sunshine should return by the end of next week, but still plenty of uncertainty in the extended forecast.
