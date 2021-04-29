Local artists highlighted at showcase held at Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An artist showcase was held at the Columbus Civic Center Wednesday night, April 28, to highlight local artists across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Participants say they enjoyed showing off their talents despite being in the middle of a pandemic.
“It’s definitely great to be able to get back in front of people and not just to be able to perform in front of people literally but to feel energy and to send energy and receive it back,” said singer Ria706.
“Just to be back out here and doing what you love it means everything,” said DJ Remy.
Along with live entertainment, people also enjoyed food trucks and good weather while social distancing.
