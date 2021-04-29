North Columbus Rotary Club honors two students for high SAT scores

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The North Columbus Rotary Club honored two students at Shaw High School Wednesday.
The organization making the students’ day by delivering a check for $1,100. Students who scored the highest on their SAT’s are being recognized.
“I’m going to use the check for collage its now a thousand dollars less,” said Anthony Morales, student. “I’m going to use the check for which is a big deal to keep from taking out loans, it will help me pay for rent, books, and room and board.”
The prize will be given to the winner of the Fred Kirby Essay contest.
