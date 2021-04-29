Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Phenix City.
The accident happened Wednesday night, April 28, on Highway 280 at Crawford Road at approximately 10 p.m. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus at approximately 10:42 p.m.
The victim’s identity is not yet being released.
