Two convicted Columbus felons plead guilty in illegal possesion of firearm cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two convicted felons in Columbus pleaded guilty in separate illegal possession of firearm cases.
On Thursday, April 29, 28-year-old Jermichael Bellamy, who is also an Alleyboy and 852 gang member, pleaded guilty to one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bellamy is also a validated member of the Gangster Disciples.
On April 26, 47-year-old Maurice Toney pleaded guilty to one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Toney was under investigation by ATF in August and September 2020 for trafficking firearms and methamphetamine in the Columbus area.
“Gang members like Bellamy continue to plague our communities even after being charged and convicted of serious crimes,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “That’s why federal law provides for serious prison time for criminals who refuse to learn from their mistakes and continue to possess firearms and endanger others. And that’s why we continue to work with our state and local partners to make sure these criminals get the stiffest sentences.”
According to court documents, Bellamy was arrested on outstanding warrants on October 15, 2020. Inside Bellamy’s vehicle, law enforcement located a loaded pistol and four loaded magazines, as well as cocaine and a digital scale.
Both men face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.
