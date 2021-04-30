A.J. McCarron joins the Atlanta Falcons

Originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, McCarron has completed 109-of-174 passes (62.6 percent) for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 17 career games for the Bengals, Raiders and Texans. McCarron also appeared in one career postseason game with Cincinnati in 2015, completing 23-of-41 attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception.