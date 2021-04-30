Employees with unemployment benefits not returning to work

A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, a new low since the pandemic struck and a further encouraging sign that layoffs are slowing on the strength of an improving job market. The Labor Department said Thursday, April 22, that applications declined 39,000 from a revised 586,000 a week earlier. (Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)
By James Giles | April 30, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 11:26 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Businesses across the country are still feeling the negative impacts of COVID-19. Many now face the struggle of employees not willing to come back to work, because of the extra boost in unemployment benefits.

Many workers are getting money thanks to the COVID-19 Relief Bill President Joe Biden signed earlier this year.

One Columbus man agreed to talk to News Leader 9 about it, but did not want to be identified. He says he doesn’t want to go back to work, because he’s making more money sitting at home than he would be at work punching a clock.

“What reason would I go back to work. I mean I’m getting if not more than the amount of money that I would make at one week at work versus the two week biweekly period,” He said. “I don’t really have to worry about stress. And you can still take care of your business and move forward and actually profit and do what you got to do.”

The COVID-19 Relief Bill enhances unemployment benefits for millions of Americans, who’ve lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits will continue until September 6 of this year.

