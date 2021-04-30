Even more COVID-19 restrictions to roll back in Georgia

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Saturday, more COVID-19 restrictions are set to roll back in the Peach State.
On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order that will go into effect Saturday and last until May 30.
Below is what the order entails:
- Social distancing and sanitation requirements for residents and visitors will be modified to “strongly encouraged.”
- The restaurant and bar table distancing requirements and workers’ mask requirement will be eliminated.
- All specific requirements for gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, body art studios, estheticians, hairstylists and massage therapists will be eliminated.
- The requirements for conventions will be reduced.
- The requirement that childcare facilities bar all unnecessary visitors will be eliminated.
- Live performance venues, regardless of seating capacity, will only be required to follow the guidelines for all organizations, and those venues will also be able to implement additional measures in conjunction with the performer or organizer of an event.
- Professional, collegiate and high school sports organizations and events will operate pursuant to the rules or guidelines issued by their respective league, conference, or association.
- Graduation ceremonies are only required to follow the guidelines for all organizations.
Read the full executive order below:
In the March 31 executive order, Kemp started rolling back COVID-19 restrictions in April — more than a year later since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.