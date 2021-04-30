It’s Gonna Be M-- a Nice Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Any isolated showers overnight have faded away for Friday morning, so we’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with temperatures near 80. A front coming through will bring breezy conditions with northwest winds gusting up to 20 MPH possible. The weekend looks seasonable and dry for the start of the May with mornings cool in the 50s and afternoons pleasantly mild in the low 80s. Saturday will feature a welcome dose of sunshine, but more clouds will stream back in on Sunday ahead of a transition back to a more unsettled pattern next week.
A series of disturbances will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to Valley Monday through Wednesday with coverage right now looking to be around 30-50%. We’ll be keeping an eye on the potential for any strong to severe storms in the mix, so we’ll keep you posted on that. In addition to the stormier pattern, we should still see warmer than average temperatures in the short term before more the possibility of cooler and drier weather late next week.
