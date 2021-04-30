‘Suspicious’ van driver found in Auburn, no charges filed

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - No charges will be filed against the “suspicious” driver of a van whom Auburn University warned female students about over the weekend.
The Auburn Police Department opened an investigation after learning of reports that the driver was offering rides to females in the downtown area in the early morning hours of April 24.
Auburn University’s security team said it received four reports from females about the driver. One reported that she initially accepted the ride and that the man took her to another location and tried to kiss her, but she was able to get out and he drove away.
Auburn police interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed surveillance videos as part of their investigation. On Thursday, investigators identified and found the man, whom they subsequently interviewed.
After questioning the unnamed man, police determined no crime had been committed and he was released.
Although Auburn police said no charges were filed in this investigation, it always urges residents to notify police by calling 911 if they see suspicious activity.
Auburn University reminded students that its security shuttle vans are clearly marked with the department name and “Security Shuttle”, that the vans have a yellow strobe light on the top and ID numbers near their front doors, and that drivers wear clearly identifiable uniforms.
