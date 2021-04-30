Thursday prep baseball playoff wrapup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On the strength of two great pitching performances, the Brookstone Cougars swept the Stratford Eagles 3-2 and 1-0 on Thursday at Illges Field in the first round of the GHSA Class 1A-Private baseball playoffs.
Adam Lowery went the distance in the opener, giving up two unearned runs on four hits while striking out five.
In game two, it was Coates Massey holding the Eagles at bay, tossing a 3-hit shutout with five strikeouts.
The Cougars will host Calvary Day in the second round.
THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES
GHSA CLASS 1A-PRIVATE
Stratford @ Brookstone
Game 1: Brookstone 3, Stratford 2
Game 2: Brookstone 1, Stratford 0
Brookstone wins series 2-0
Strong Rock @ Pacelli
Game 1: Pacelli 1, Strong Rock 0
Game 2: Strong Rock 8, Pacelli 7
Game 3: Friday 6 pm ET @ Pacelli
GHSA CLASS 1A-PUBLIC
Lake Oconee Academy @ Schley County
Game 1: Schley County 7, Lake Oconee Academy 0
Game 2: Schley County 16, Lake Oconee Academy 2
Schley County wins series 2-0
Social Circle @ Taylor County
Game 1: Social Circle 5, Taylor County 0
Game 2: Social Circle 11, Taylor County 1
Social Circle wins series 2-0
Chatt. County @ Washington-Wilkes
Game 1: Washington-Wilkes 1, Chatt. County 0
Game 2: Washington-Wilkes 9, Chatt. County 5
Washington-Wilkes wins series 2-0
Marion County @ Commerce
Game 1: Commerce 12, Marion County 0
Game 2: Commerce 12, Marion County 2
Commerce wins series 2-0
GHSA CLASS 2A
Union County @ Callaway
Game 1: Callaway 6, Union County 0
Game 2: Callaway 4, Union County 3
Callaway wins series 2-0
AISA CLASS AAA
Clarke Prep @ Glenwood
Game 1: Glenwood 13, Clarke Prep 3
Game 2: Glenwood 11, Clarke Prep 1
Glenwood wins series 2-0
Lee-Scott @ Morgan
Game 1: Morgan 1, Lee-Scott 0
Game 2: Morgan 19, Lee-Scott 11
Morgan wins series 2-0
Springwood @ Bessemer
Game 1: Bessemer 10, Springwood 0
Game 1: Bessemer 13, Springwood 0
Bessemer wins series 2-0
AISA CLASS AA
Chambers Academy @ Lowndes Academy
Game 1: Lowndes Academy 11, Chambers Academy 6
Game 2: Chambers Academy 13, Lowndes Academy 12
Game 3: Friday 3 pm CT @ Lowndes Academy
