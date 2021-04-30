Thursday prep baseball playoff wrapup

By Dave Platta | April 30, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On the strength of two great pitching performances, the Brookstone Cougars swept the Stratford Eagles 3-2 and 1-0 on Thursday at Illges Field in the first round of the GHSA Class 1A-Private baseball playoffs.

Adam Lowery went the distance in the opener, giving up two unearned runs on four hits while striking out five.

In game two, it was Coates Massey holding the Eagles at bay, tossing a 3-hit shutout with five strikeouts.

The Cougars will host Calvary Day in the second round.

THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

GHSA CLASS 1A-PRIVATE

Stratford @ Brookstone

Game 1: Brookstone 3, Stratford 2

Game 2: Brookstone 1, Stratford 0

Brookstone wins series 2-0

Strong Rock @ Pacelli

Game 1: Pacelli 1, Strong Rock 0

Game 2: Strong Rock 8, Pacelli 7

Game 3: Friday 6 pm ET @ Pacelli

GHSA CLASS 1A-PUBLIC

Lake Oconee Academy @ Schley County

Game 1: Schley County 7, Lake Oconee Academy 0

Game 2: Schley County 16, Lake Oconee Academy 2

Schley County wins series 2-0

Social Circle @ Taylor County

Game 1: Social Circle 5, Taylor County 0

Game 2: Social Circle 11, Taylor County 1

Social Circle wins series 2-0

Chatt. County @ Washington-Wilkes

Game 1: Washington-Wilkes 1, Chatt. County 0

Game 2: Washington-Wilkes 9, Chatt. County 5

Washington-Wilkes wins series 2-0

Marion County @ Commerce

Game 1: Commerce 12, Marion County 0

Game 2: Commerce 12, Marion County 2

Commerce wins series 2-0

GHSA CLASS 2A

Union County @ Callaway

Game 1: Callaway 6, Union County 0

Game 2: Callaway 4, Union County 3

Callaway wins series 2-0

AISA CLASS AAA

Clarke Prep @ Glenwood

Game 1: Glenwood 13, Clarke Prep 3

Game 2: Glenwood 11, Clarke Prep 1

Glenwood wins series 2-0

Lee-Scott @ Morgan

Game 1: Morgan 1, Lee-Scott 0

Game 2: Morgan 19, Lee-Scott 11

Morgan wins series 2-0

Springwood @ Bessemer

Game 1: Bessemer 10, Springwood 0

Game 1: Bessemer 13, Springwood 0

Bessemer wins series 2-0

AISA CLASS AA

Chambers Academy @ Lowndes Academy

Game 1: Lowndes Academy 11, Chambers Academy 6

Game 2: Chambers Academy 13, Lowndes Academy 12

Game 3: Friday 3 pm CT @ Lowndes Academy

