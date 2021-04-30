Two killed, one injured in house fire on 6th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An early morning house fire has claimed the lives of two people.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 69-year-old Margaret Jones and 48-year-old Tameka Smith were victims to the fire. A 13-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital.
The incident happened in the 3200 block of 6th Ave. in Columbus at approximately 4:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
