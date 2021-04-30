UPDATE: Man accused of killing his girlfriend, son in 2014 pleads guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man pleaded guilty in court Friday to murdering his girlfriend and son in 2014.
42-year-old Brandon Conner is guilty of killing his girlfriend Rosella Mitchell, and their 6-month-old son, Dylan Conner, then setting the house on fire with the two inside in August 2014 on Winifred Lane.
Conner is being charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated battery, first-degree arson and possession of a knife.
He is sentenced to life without parole plus five years for the possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
Conner previously worked at Davis Broadcasting as a programmer.
