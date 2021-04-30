Warm & Mostly Dry Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our weekend weather looks warm and mostly dry, so you should be able to get out and about and enjoy some nice conditions for any outdoor plans. Saturday looks mostly sunny and completely dry, but clouds will increase Sunday and we will mention a slight chance of a shower in the latter part of the day, but most will stay dry. Our forecast for early next week will be quite unsettled - rain chances are back Monday through Wednesday, with some thunderstorms in the mix too. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side, so we will watch things carefully for you. Rain will diminish on Thursday with only a 10-30% coverage in the forecast, and at this moment next Friday and next weekend look dry and cooler with temperatures running a little below average again for this time of year.