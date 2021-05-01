Settled Weather for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend forecast looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s both days across the Valley. Saturday will feature more sun than Sunday, and by Sunday morning we will introduce a low end shot at a stray shower or two. Sunday night we will transition into a more unsettled weather pattern. Highs warm up to the mid to upper 80s through Tuesday and storm chances return Sunday night and stick around through Wednesday night. A few of these storms could be strong, so we are keeping an eye on things as we get closer to the work week. Highs drop back to the upper-70s and lower 80s by Friday as we settled the weather down again with a whole lot of sunshine around in the forecast.