Unsettled Conditions On The Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy May! Hope you enjoyed the day on Saturday, as it was another winner in terms of sunshine and temperatures! Sunday will be less so in the way of sunny to say the least, with a good amount of clouds moving in, and the chance of an isolated shower/storm. We increase the coverage of showers and storm by Monday with temperatures getting well into the 80s, the threat for strong storms is isolated, but we will watch that potential for you. The same theme continues through Tuesday and Wednesday with a 60% coverage of showers and storms. An umbrella will no doubt be a must heading into next week. Looking ahead to late next week, we finally dry out and cool off a bit with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the low and middle 50s. The humidity considerably drops into late next week as well, a nice treat for early May since from here on out the summer heat and muggy air will be on out doorstep.