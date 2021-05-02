Enrichment Services Program hosts drive-thru event to help aid families struggling due to pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program hosted a drive-through distribution event Saturday, May 1.
“The Big Pop Up” was an event set up to aid up to 1,000 families. Enrichment Services felt influenced to do this event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They see many families across the nation struggling to meet basic needs.
“And we’re people helping people because again this pandemic has had a very hard impact on our community and were just here to help,” said Belva Dorsey, CEO.
They were able to supply food items and household goods to up to 1,000 families.
