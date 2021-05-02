Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Veterans Pkwy. in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.
The incident happened at approximately 8:50 p.m. near the 5700 block of Veterans Parkway in Columbus, leaving the northbound section blocked at Whitesville Rd.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 31-year-old Brian Blankenship Jr. was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at approximately 9:17 p.m.
