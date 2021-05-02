Unsettled Start to the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday’s forecast features highs in the mid-80s with a intervals of sun and clouds across the valley. Showers and a stray storm return to the forecast tonight as we kick off an unsettled work week. Showers and storms will be in the forecast Monday through Wednesday as two disturbances move through the region. Each day has the potential for a few strong storms in the mix with frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Once the last round of storms move out on Wednesday we will settle things down for the end of the week and the weekend. Sunshine dominates the forecast Thursday through the weekend as highs climb back to the mid-80s by next Sunday.