UPDATE: Preliminary hearing scheduled for Columbus murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A preliminary hearing has been set for a Columbus murder suspect.
On August 8, 2020, Columbus police responded to the area of 32nd Ave. and Cusseta Rd. in reference to a shooting. Officers found 31-year-old Antonio Blanding suffering from stab wounds. Blanding was pronounced dead on the scene.
Further investigation resulted in warrants being issued for 35-year-old Vivian Fletcher in September of 2020 for murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
Fletcher was arrested in Shelby County, Florida in April of 2021.
She has since been extradited to Columbus. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 3 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.
