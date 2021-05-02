UPDATE: Preliminary hearing scheduled for Columbus murder suspect

By Jessie Gibson | May 2, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated May 2 at 11:28 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A preliminary hearing has been set for a Columbus murder suspect.

On August 8, 2020, Columbus police responded to the area of 32nd Ave. and Cusseta Rd. in reference to a shooting. Officers found 31-year-old Antonio Blanding suffering from stab wounds. Blanding was pronounced dead on the scene.

Further investigation resulted in warrants being issued for 35-year-old Vivian Fletcher in September of 2020 for murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Fletcher was arrested in Shelby County, Florida in April of 2021.

She has since been extradited to Columbus. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 3 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

