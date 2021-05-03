Columbus man dies after hit by baseball bat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man died two weeks after being struck in the head by a baseball bat.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 45-year-old Perry Craig was hit in the head with a baseball bat on April 12. The incident happened in the 1500 block of 11th Ave. in Columbus.
Craig died at Piedmont Columbus Regional on April 26 at approximately 3:14 a.m.
Craig’s body is being sent to the crime lab for an autopsy. There is no word on any suspects at this time.
This is Columbus’ 28th homicide of 2021.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.