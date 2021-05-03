Cusseta woman arrested on felony theft of property charges

Auburn police arrest Cusseta woman for theft of property (Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson | May 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 2:30 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a theft of property suspect.

On May 2, police arrested 42-year-old Katie Marie Keeling, of Cusseta, on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property, first degree.

Officers received a vehicle theft report on April 27, that occurred in the 4200 block of South College Street.

Keeling was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond. 

This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

