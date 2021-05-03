Cusseta woman arrested on felony theft of property charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a theft of property suspect.
On May 2, police arrested 42-year-old Katie Marie Keeling, of Cusseta, on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property, first degree.
Officers received a vehicle theft report on April 27, that occurred in the 4200 block of South College Street.
Keeling was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.
This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
