Reeltown attempted murder suspect captured; woman sought for questioning

DALLAS, Ga. (WSFA) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Tallapoosa County has been located after a week of searching, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Justin Paul Melton, 34, was captured late Sunday night in Dallas, Georgia, about 115 miles northeast of Tallapoosa County.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said Melton was wanted for an April 25 shooting on Frog Hollow Road in the Reeltown Community.
The victim, a 23-year-old from Tallassee, was taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound.
Melton is said to have left the scene of the shooting in a maroon Infiniti driven by Candice Nicole Reynolds. The vehicle was found when Melton was arrested, but Reynolds was not located. She is still wanted for questioning in reference to the shooting.
Anyone with information on her location, or with information about the shooting, should call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.