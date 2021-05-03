Severe Storm Threat Early This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re monitoring the risk of strong storms on the radar network this evening, with damaging wind gusts and some hail being the primary risk with the strongest storms. Our main severe weather concerns will come on Tuesday - there will be a potential of morning rain and storms and then an afternoon and evening line of storms that will have damaging wind and hail potential. Once again, the tornado risk remains low but not completely zero. We will see improvements on Wednesday, but we will still have the risk of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the 80s for Tuesday, with 70s and 80s on Wednesday. The weather cools off and dries out by the end of the week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. The weekend will feature dry and warm weather with highs back in the 80s. It looks like our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until early next week with temperatures staying warm.