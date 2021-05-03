Stormy Weather at Times for the Start of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A more active weather pattern greets us for the first week of May, bringing a chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms at times through Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday morning. No day looks to be a washout, but several rounds of showers and storms moving through the Valley over the next 48 hours will warrant watching for a low-end severe risk. Damaging winds and hail look to be the primary concern with any storms around later today, and then tomorrow damaging winds and very low tornado risk will be the concern going into the afternoon and evening hours. So, make sure you have your WTVM Weather app and NOAA weather radio set to receive alerts if any warnings our issued.
But like we said, don’t expect rain all day long—the weather will be mostly cloudy but mainly dry at times, too. Before rain clears out by Wednesday morning, the air will feel thick with a warm and muggy air mass in place putting temperatures in the 80s, a prime environment for thunderstorm development along with the disturbances moving through the Eastern U.S. over the next couple of days.
Finally, a cool front will bring a dose of drier and cooler air to the Valley for the rest of the work with highs back down below average in the upper 70s. Lows will even drop down into the 50s Thursday and through the weekend, but by then highs will be back in the 80s—a trend that should continue into next week. Great news is we’ll have dry weather for Mother’s Day weekend! Our next chance of showers and storms looks possible by early next week.
