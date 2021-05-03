Stormy Weather at Times for the Start of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A more active weather pattern greets us for the first week of May, bringing a chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms at times through Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday morning. No day looks to be a washout, but several rounds of showers and storms moving through the Valley over the next 48 hours will warrant watching for a low-end severe risk. Damaging winds and hail look to be the primary concern with any storms around later today, and then tomorrow damaging winds and very low tornado risk will be the concern going into the afternoon and evening hours. So, make sure you have your WTVM Weather app and NOAA weather radio set to receive alerts if any warnings our issued.