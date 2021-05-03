Tuskegee church helps Macon County teacher during pandemic

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it’s in the classroom or virtually, teachers have faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One church in Tuskegee stepping in to help support one local teacher during the pandemic. Booker T Washington Science Teacher Jatoria Washington Floyd is the first teacher the church has adopted through their “Be Sweet Outreach Ministry.”
“This is a first where we had a Sunday ministry selected and honor a teacher in our school system,” Macon County School Superintendent Jacqueline Brooks said.
The ministry is supplying her with numerous school supplies for her and students.
“These supplies will be used for lab activities during the covid pandemic we can’t get enough of paper towels soap so these items will they will benefit all of the boys and girls of macon county,” Floyd said.
The church hopes the supplies not only help Floyd but encourages her to keep teaching in Macon County.
Senior Pastor KK Middleton hopes this will provide her confidence while continuing to teach during this pandemic.
“There is an entire team out here cheering for her not only in our silent prayers but also in our tangible gift-giving,” Middleton said.
The church says the plan is to do this each year. They hope to be able to help more teachers as their outreach ministry continues to grow.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.